Attorney says student who protested was expressing his first amendment right

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Six-year-old Laguna Ing protested at a Friday assembly at his school because he felt Abraham Lincoln shouldn't be idolized. After the protest, many parents voiced their opinions saying Ing shouldn't have disrupted the celebration that led many students to be in fear.
Attorney Jeff Portnoy, says although Ing is young he still has the right to protest. Many parents, including Christine Russo, said Ing and his parents caused a disruption to the school and should have gone about voicing their opinions in a different manner.
She goes on to say the protest took away from the excitement the students had surrounding the day.
"To me it was unnecessary. It was really unnecessary to totally disrupt when you look at the program and read the words what are they talking about what are the kids talking about. they're talking about equality, they're talking about perseverance, they're talking about literacy" shares Russo.
Portnoy says Ing was just expressing his first amendment right. The only way a student's freedom of speech can be restricted is if it had an unlawful disruption on school activities-and in this case it didn't.
Portnoy doesn't think the school had the right to remove Ing and his parents from the school.
"I think he has a violation of his constitutional rights and he may want to go seek an attorney because I think he has a valid lawsuit from the DOE and officials and the people who have escorted him from the school" says Portnoy.
We reached out to the DOE for a response and this is what they said:
"During the Grade 1 performance, staff spoke to the student, but the student continued to walk around the performance holding a protest sign. After the Grade 1 performance, staff asked the student to leave the stage area so other grade level performances could continue, causing a 10-15 minute delay. HPD officers who were in the area to assist with traffic and crowd control spoke to the student and the parents, who left the campus willingly."
Portnoy goes on to say the man who ripped the sign from Ing could face a criminal action. He says it is a violation of space and could be considered assault for touching something connected to Ing.
"He has a violation of his constitutional rights he may want to go seek an attorney because I think he has a valid lawsuit against the doe and officials and people who escorted him from school, I'm not soliciting the case but I think it is an absolute winner based on the facts that I know them."
Laguana says he will continue to stand up for what he believes in and his parent encourage him to do so because after all they say it is his first