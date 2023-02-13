 Skip to main content
Attorney says student who protested was expressing his first amendment right

  • Updated
  • 0
lincoln day

Six-year-old Laguna Ing protested at a Friday assembly at his school because he felt Abraham Lincoln shouldn't be idolized. After the protest, many parents voiced their opinions saying Ing shouldn't have disrupted the celebration that led many students to be in fear.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Six-year-old Laguna Ing protested at a Friday assembly at his school because he felt Abraham Lincoln shouldn't be idolized. After the protest, many parents voiced their opinions saying Ing shouldn't have disrupted the celebration that led many students to be in fear.

Attorney Jeff Portnoy, says although Ing is young he still has the right to protest. Many parents, including Christine Russo, said Ing and his parents caused a disruption to the school and should have gone about voicing their opinions in a different manner.

An error occurred