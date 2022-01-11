 Skip to main content

Attic fire in Aina Haina, 78-year-old woman assisted out by 911 caller

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire Department
HFD

AINA HAINA, Hawai’i (KITV4) – The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) extinguished a blaze that broke out in an Aina Haina home’s attic on Jan. 11, 2022, at around 2:56 p.m.

HFD said in a press release that the 911 caller who reported smoke billowing from the attic area was also able to assist a 78-year-old woman out of the house. No one else was home at the time of the blaze

Ten fire units responded to the two-alarm fire, arriving at the scene at approximately 3:03 p.m., and extinguishing the flames by 3:30 p.m. Firefighters battling the blaze did observe roof-mounted photovoltaic panels on fire, HFD said in a press release.

The HFD Fire Investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

