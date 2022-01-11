Attic fire in Aina Haina, 78-year-old woman assisted out by 911 caller

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North to northeast winds up to 25 knots, except north in
Maalaea Bay. Seas 10 to 15 feet, subsiding 8 to 12 feet
Wednesday, in waters exposed to large west northwest swells
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Maui
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel
and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
AINA HAINA, Hawai’i (KITV4) – The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) extinguished a blaze that broke out in an Aina Haina home’s attic on Jan. 11, 2022, at around 2:56 p.m.
HFD said in a press release that the 911 caller who reported smoke billowing from the attic area was also able to assist a 78-year-old woman out of the house. No one else was home at the time of the blaze
Ten fire units responded to the two-alarm fire, arriving at the scene at approximately 3:03 p.m., and extinguishing the flames by 3:30 p.m. Firefighters battling the blaze did observe roof-mounted photovoltaic panels on fire, HFD said in a press release.
The HFD Fire Investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.