Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY...

.The combination of a northwest and south swells, will produce
advisory level shores across exposed shorelines.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores
and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores.

* WHERE...South and west facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to
produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through
Wednesday afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times.

Attempted murder reported in downtown Honolulu; police on scene

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights Generic

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Police are on the scene of a reported attempted murder in downtown Honolulu. 

Officers were called out to the 1000 block of Fort Street Mall around 5:30 pm, near Walmart. 

Emergency Medical Services is reporting a 57-year-old man is in critical condition, after suffering a head injury.

Few details have been released at this time. 

This is a developing story - check back to KITV4 for more information. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

