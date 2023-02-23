At least one death confirmed in 2-alarm building fire in Makiki | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At least one person is confirmed to have died in a two-alarm building fire in the Makiki area, Thursday afternoon.
Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene in the 900 block of Spencer Street just before 1 p.m. When crews arrived they could see flames shooting from the roof of a two-story building.
Firefighters worked quickly and were able to get the fire under control around 1:05 p.m. while simultaneously searching for people inside the building. Crews had the fire fully extinguished at 1:40 p.m.
At least one death has been confirmed, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office. Details on where that person was found and their identity have not yet been released.
Just after 2 p.m., HFD said it was working to confirm a second possible fatality.
Authorities shut down Prospect Street between Ward Avenue and Spencer Street while firefighters mop up remaining hot spots.
A cause for this fire has not yet been determined.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.