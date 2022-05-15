At least 1 dead and 4 critically wounded in shooting at California church | UPDATE CNN May 15, 2022 May 15, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email COUNTY NEWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At least one person is dead and four are critically injured after a shooting Sunday at a church in Laguna Woods, California, according to the sheriff's department."All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital," the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet. "One victim is deceased at the scene."Another person has minor injuries, according to the tweet.The shooting occurred at the Geneva Presbyterian Church and a suspect was detained at the scene, the department said."We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved," an earlier tweet said.The Orange County Fire Authority is also helping to treat patients."Our FF/PM's (firefighters/paramedics) are on scene and treating and transporting multiple patients. Updates will follow," a tweet from the Orange County Fire Authority said.California Governor Gavin Newsom said his office is "actively monitoring the shooting at a church in Laguna Woods and working closely with local law enforcement.""No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event," Newsom said in a tweet.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tweet Orange County Fire Authority Law Medicine Telecommunications Gavin Newsom Victim Shooting Sheriff More From KITV 4 Island News Local Tuesday Weather: Light winds continue with isolated showers Updated Mar 1, 2022 COVID-19 10 new COVID-related deaths, 4,249 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated May 4, 2022 Local Hawaii residents with ties to Ukraine-Russia region express concerns about growing conflict Updated Feb 24, 2022 Local Residents of Waianae road riddled with reckless driving call for speed humps Updated May 4, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect arrested in Waianae area murder case Updated Jan 19, 2022 Local US service member dies during training event in Hawaii Updated Apr 27, 2022 Recommended for you