Astronomy Highlight: Viewing Mercury before sunrise

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - Here are some astronomy highlights for the month of October courtesy the Bishop Museum website.
Mercury at Greatest Western Elongation
On this day the planet Mercury will be farthest from the horizon in the predawn sky, providing the best opportunity to view it. For a week or so before and after October 8, Mercury will be above the horizon before sunrise and far enough from the Sun to be visible for an hour or so before sunrise.
Mercury and Venus are both closer to the Sun than Earth, so we only ever see them near the Sun right after it goes down or right before it comes up. Mercury and Venus each have a Greatest Eastern Elongation when they are farthest above the horizon and visible after sunset and Greatest Western Elongation when they are farthest above the horizon and visible before sunrise. These dates change each year because of the motion around the Sun of Earth, Venus, and Mercury.
October 8–9, 2022
Draconid Meteor Shower Peak
The Moon will be just about full, making viewing difficult this year for this shower.
In Hawaiʻi, the constellation Draco, for which the Draconid Meteor Shower is named, sets at about midnight in early October due to our low latitude. This means the meteors will be most active for us from after sunset until about midnight. While the Draconids have produced some spectacular showers in the past, it is typically not among the more impressive meteor showers. The shower is caused by debris from comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner.
