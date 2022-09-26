Ask an official: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You have questions for our officials, and we want to help you get answers. Residents submitted questions for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, and the mayor appeared live on KITV4 Island News at 4 to answer the questions.
Question: "I would like to know if you would reconsider reinstating the mask mandate on the city bus. A large people who ride the bus are kupuna, they are disabled, or they are poor," asked Robin Bush of Makiki.
Answer: "I think all of us are concerned about our kupuna, and at the same time, we are past the mask mandates. So I appreciate the question and the sensitivity. But at this point in time, we continue to keep track of our hospitals and anything and everything involved in COVID. We feel that it is an individual's choice whether they want to wear a mask or not, and we're not going to impose a mask mandate."
Q: "This is considered city frontage. And these say they're owned by the City and County of Honolulu. My question for the mayor is why are we as homeowners, not allowed to put your property on your property? And we are told that we will be fined $250 a can? It makes no sense," asked Debbie Silk of Kapolei.
A: "I can tell you there is an ordinance that was passed because this subject and this question has come up before and caused us to research it, but you cannot leave the garbage cans on the street or the sidewalk. After they're put out to be picked up they need to be put back.
"The ordinance is very clear. If she wants to look it up it's section 9-1.4c, very clearly states that and honestly this has come up before too because we've had some people have wanted to reserve parking stalls by putting trash cans out there, and so that's why she got notified that she'll be fined for doing that."
Q: "What is being done about homelessness in the Ala Moana/Kakaako area?" asked Mr. Toba of Honolulu.
A: "Homelessness is at the top of our list. It's a major priority. As you know we've taken on a different strategy with respect to CORE and in providing services to try to mitigate the need for EMS to go or the police to go. And it's a very complicated process. In all we're making some real progress. One needs to be patient right now, and some districts are more populated than others, we're doing a really good job in several place where we continue to hire.
"So I just want to say this -- we know the street is not a home. We also believe that homelessness is not a crime. We're trying to do it humanely. We still do cleanups. We don't call them sweeps. But our approach right now is to try to find shelter in places where we can put homeless people, and provide medical services, psychiatric services, or whatever they may require.
"And we're starting to make some inroads there. The shortage we have right now is not in the treatment, it's in the shelters and places where we can put people. Of course, we're working very closely with other nonprofit service providers, especially IHS.
"But at the end of the day, this is a complicated problem, and I just ask for some patience and we're making inroads, we're making very positive inroads on this problem."
Q: "What is your administration doing to improve services at the Department of Planning and Permitting and can you reassure the frustrated residents that things will get better?" asked the KITV4 Island News team.
A: "Well, I want to reassure everybody that they will get better. We begun working on DPP from the time that we walked in, and it's been 20 months in the making, but truthfully speaking, there was a forensic study done in 2019, before we ever got into office, we were aware of the problems.
"And so really, it was all about applicable solutions as we began to understand the problems better and the kinds of solutions that we would want to put in place. And a lot of that took money, and that money didn't really become readily available for us until just this past July, and now we've gone through the procurement procedures.
"So we've authorized and we've budgeted for the hiring of over the next three years 160 people in the Department of Planning and Permitting, 80 this year. We also have authorized the procurement of software technology, which the department was woefully underinvested in, absolutely an audit pointed that out. We have now made those those hires. So you know, we continue to battle the fact that right now, we've been understaffed.
"We get 20,000 permits a year. We're trying to streamline our operations. Some of the things that people can anticipate is that we are looking to honestly enforce a third-party review or put that warrant in place where it was, wanted to streamline.
"Some of the things that people have to get permits for we're not going to require any longer. We're looking at everything and anything we can possibly do to facilitate this.
"And this has been a long-standing problem and we wanted to solve it. And so we feel like we're on the threshold of that. We've been working with outside groups now. We've assembled some task force committees as well for stimulus, we're working with the solar industry, working with everybody we possibly can to make it better.
"If there's one department right now that I know is directly tied to our economic recovery, with absolute certainty, it's the Department of Planning and Permitting.
"Consequently, the responsibility of that weighs heavily on this office, and if I were to say it the challenges we have across the board on so many other issues, this is the one that keeps me up at night and I can promise you, this is getting more than its full attention.
"I feel very confident in the abilities of Dawn Takeuchi-Apuna, who we asked to step in, was our deputy director to be our director and providing resources for her as well. And we think the road gets better as we go forward.
"There's a very complicated situation that's been broken for a number of mayors through their terms and everybody has known that. So it's not unlike the homeless situation. It takes a little bit of patience, but we've got a good game plan, good solutions, are we're applying those and we just need some time."
