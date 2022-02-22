As tensions rise in Ukraine, impacts will be felt in Hawai'i

Tensions in Ukraine continue to escalate.
President Joe Biden announcing major economic sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, following Russian president Vladimir Putin's move of troops into the eastern region of Ukraine.
While Putin called it a peacekeeping mission, the U.S. calls it a flagrant violation of international law.
In Hawaii, Ukraine may seem like a world away, but the impacts of the situation in eastern Europe will be felt on it's shores.
"When you are in a place like Hawaii and you are thinking thank goodness we aren't right next door to the war, you need to start questioning what does it mean, what kind of precedent does it mean that international boundaries don't matter," said Jairus Grove, associate professor of international studies at the University of Hawaii
Grove says how the situation in Ukraine plays out, could have lasting consequences.
"This is calling into question what NATO is for, this is calling into question what the U.S. can do without firing shots," Grove said.
Using an example from Thomas C. Schelling's, 'Arms and Influence,' Grove says there are two different things that military power does.
"First it deters, it prevents another state from attacking you," said Grove. "Then, there is having so much power because of military might you can have compellence which means without firing a shot you can compel a state to do what you would like it to do."
Grove says for most of our lifetimes, we have lived with the belief that the United States has compellence.
Now, he thinks Putin has kind of called the bluff on that belief, and how the U.S. continues to react will be watched closely by other adversaries.
"Once one state calls your bluff, you kind of wait for the next one to do it and the United States will be put to a choice, when do we decide that it’s not a bluff, when are we actually willing to fight and that is the conversation we need to have," said Grove.
Among the sanctions issued Tuesday, Feb. 22: cutting off Russia's government from western finances, which means the country can no longer trade in its new debt on U.S. or European markets.
But Grove was quick to point out, sanctions only work if they are painful and if they are a painful they are probably working in a way we aren't going to like.
One example is at the gas pump where Hawai'i will continue to see prices rise.
"We are market takers and so we tend to purchase the oil on the market where we can get it cheapest and over the last few years, 34% or about 1/3 of all oil comes from Russia so from that stand point it has a major impact on us," said Chris Yunker, Managing Director, Resiliency, Clean Transportation, and Analytics, with the Hawai'i State Energy Office.
According to Grove, the problem lies in if the sanctions don't work though.
"That means we don't have a way to constrain Russia without using military force," said Grove.
Grove says he thinks Putin over the last several years has built a large enough counter financial network outside of the sanctions that he can keep investment and capital coming in.
"He has a lot to lose politically by kowtowing to the sanctions," said Grove. "I would be surprised. The domestic costs would be high for him and I don’t know if he will even feel the pinch."
Only time will tell whether or not sanctions work to deter Russia, but Grove says this will be a period of tremendous uncertainty and rapid change.
He does believe the probability of a direct war between the U.S. and Russia is less than zero, saying he doesn't see Biden committing U.S. troops to this particular conflict.
"But what this can do, is this conflict can spread and that poses the question of if Russia takes Ukraine too easily, will Putin set his eyes elsewhere," said Grove.