As appeal hearings for Kaimuki 'monster home' permit revocations near, residents pledge vigilance

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The owners of three "monster homes" in Kaimuki will soon have the opportunity to appeal the city's decision to revoke their building permits. And as the hearings near, community members promised to continue to track the properties.
The Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) announced in June 2022, it planned to rescind the permits for properties on Sierra Drive, Koko Head Avenue, and Pakolu Place. According to city officials, the Sierra Drive development violated a city ordinance because it included too many bathrooms in its plans.
Nearby residents complained over the properties limiting parking, as well as storm water runoff spilling onto neighboring homes.
"We have such a shortage of affordable housing or housing at all within our island home that these monster homes are cropping up all over our communities and within our own back yard," Kaimuki neighborhood board member Jason DeMarco said. "It's regrettable that they (the homes) are being constructed without consideration of the impacts of their immediate neighbors."
Additionally, many agree the size and appearance of these homes do not mesh well with the rest of the community.
With the appeal hearings on the horizon, DeMarco pledged, "We remain vigilant to look for when those projects may be scheduled for hearings and are looking to have a strong show of community support at those events to further express our feelings and concerns."
Each of the properties has separate tentative hearings scheduled for May, June, and July.
A spokesperson from DPP sent KITV4 the following statement:
"We are exercising greater diligence in our review of plans that hover around a floor area ratio (FAR) that qualifies for “monster home” status. In this respect, we are attempting to spot and enforce against monster homes before they begin construction. Our inspectors also perform site inspections during construction to see whether the work is being done according to approved plans. If any discrepancies are detected, the inspector will notify the contractor to stop the work until the violation(s) is corrected."