Artists unite at Kakaako to raise money for Ukraine relief

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots, and seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Artists united in Honolulu Friday night to raise money for the people of Ukraine. At Island Brew Coffee House, artists Leni Acosta Knight and Ruben Aira showcased their creations that are being auctioned off to benefit "Hawaii Stands with Ukraine."
"This is an extremely powerful message to show that the people of Hawaii hear the voices of the people of Ukraine. We are grateful for the outpouring of compassion for the millions of people who are now displaced because of Russia's invasion," says Elena Roud, co-founder of Hawaii Stands with Ukraine.
Island Brew Coffee House hosted the community event to help the people most directly impacted by the humanitarian crisis that has resulted from this invasion. The art-filled fundraiser will raise money to help the people of Ukraine.
“With this first fundraiser, we want to share love aloha spirit, give people hope and send people money, because we want to unite and stand strong," said Roud.
“What’s happening in Ukraine is very sad and any unprovoked invasion on a country is disheartening, And we would like to raise funds and help other people,” said Acosta.
Money raised will be donated to a non-profit organization that is providing humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.
Roud has been in Hawaii for 30 years. She says her broken heart is with her family in Ukraine and she is trying to do whatever it takes to bring joy back into everyone’s life.
