Arizona woman, 23, suffers severe injuries in fall on hiking trail near Hana

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores later today.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...6 AM HST today through 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Arizona woman suffered severe injuries in a fall on a trail to Kaihalulu Beach in Hana on Sunday.
Rescue crews with the Maui Fire Department (MFD) responded just after 4:30 p.m. The hiker, only identified as a 23-year-old woman, fell from an unknown height and suffered severe injuries to one of her legs and feet.
The woman was air-lifted off the trail and taken to awaiting medics at Hana Ballpark. From there she was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center (MMMC) in Wailuku.
Details on whom the woman was hiking with at the time of the fall have not been released. There has not been an update on her condition.