'Ariel's Bill' advances in state legislature, proposes more supervision over adoptive families

  • Updated
  • 0
Isabella Ariel Kalua

State law currently does not allow social workers to conduct regular check-ins with adoptive families after the adoption process has been finalized, which state leaders are trying to change.  

On Thursday, legislators advanced House Bill 2424, which would allow social workers to continue monitoring adoptive families after adoption if there are any complaints against them. 

According to the Dept. of Human Services, there are about 3,000 foster and adoptive children statewide -- and complaints are filed against 10 percent of the families caring for these kids. 

The bill originally included all families, but lawmakers amended it so duties would be more manageable for the state's social workers. 

Lawmakers and advocates hope expanding supervision over families will prevent repeats of the Isabella Ariel Kalua case. 

Kalua was reported missing in September and her adoptive parents were charged with her murder months later. 

"This innocent girl could have been saved if measures like this were in place last year," one testifier said during a virtual hearing Thursday in front of the House committee on Health, Human Services, and Homelessness. 

One foster parent who testified in favor of the bill emphasized the need for more oversight, arguing the 6-month foster period is too short to assess a family's fitness to care for a child. 

The parent also noted the pandemic has brought new challenges to ensuring adoptive children are safe.

"Some of the kids are now homeschooled, so they're not able to tell a teacher or counselor that they might be experiencing some problems at home, abuse, things of that nature, so having people and more eyes on these kids is such a wonderful thing," the parent added. 

HB 2424 also proposes to allocate funds to hire more social workers and give pay raises to those already on the job. 

"I trust and know that there are a lot of social workers out there with big hearts to continue the job at hand," another testifier said. 

Lawmakers on the committee approved the bill and moved it for further consideration. 

