Applications still open for nation's first all-girl Youth Impact Program at University of Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawai'i Youth Impact Program

University of Hawai'i women's basketball head coach Laura Beeman will lead the girls' baksetball program

 By Lia Kamanā

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Returning to the islands in a big way, the "Youth Impact Program" is back this weekend at the University of Hawaii.

In June, the boys camp made its way back for it's fifth year with the UH warrior football team. Now, it's the girls turn.

Breaking ground as the first all-girl YIP event in nation, YIP is former San Francisco 49er Riki Ellison's youth leadership and development program for at-risk youth.

The program was founded solely as boy's football camp. This year though, 100 young women will be led by Coach Laura Beeman and the Rainbow Wahine basketball team for the 9 -ay summer intensive, which includes 60 hours of classroom education and 20 hours of sports training.

"We're going to make it about more than just basketball." Beeman explained. "We're going to talk about mental health, we're going to talk about confidence, about self-esteem. We're going to do some improv and hip-hop, and some other cultural things that some of these young ladies never have had exposure to."

"And so, to be put in the position -- that it's like let's just knock this thing out of the park. Let's do this the right way and let's get a group of young girls who can go back to their communities and to their schools with confidence to say, 'This is what I did for 10 days with Rainbow Wahine basketball at UH," she added.

Future intentions are to bring the camp back as an annual event to reach as many young women as possible. The program is completely free, running from July 15-23.

Applications are still being accepted. CLICK HERE For details.

