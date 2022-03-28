Applications open for KūHana Program supporting Native Hawaiian small businesses By Eddie Dowd Eddie Dowd Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Mar 28, 2022 Mar 28, 2022 Updated 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The KūHana Program was launched in 2020.During the 10-week program, they learn everything from how to write a business plan, develop business pitch to be able gain funding/capitol, tax strategy, website & social media development, etc.CNHA is currently accepting applications from local and Hawaiian owned small businesses (1-5 years in operation), to join its 7th Cohort. The deadline to apply is next week Friday, April 1. To apply can go here: https://www.hawaiiancouncil.org/kuhana Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eddie Dowd Reporter As someone who grew up in foster care, the only thing that mattered to me was finding love and belonging. Being able to connect with the community as a reporter in Hawaii is why I do what I do. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Eddie Dowd Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Saturday Forecast: High Surf Warning with passing trade wind showers Updated Jan 22, 2022 Local Flash Flood Warning downgraded on Kauai Updated Mar 22, 2022 News Homeland Security Investigations introduce "soft rooms" for sensitive crime interviews Updated Nov 25, 2021 Local Wednesday Weather: Light winds with a cool start Wednesday Updated Jan 18, 2022 Local More families eligible for Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program Updated Feb 15, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect in deadly Waikiki shooting charged with second-degree murder Updated Mar 24, 2022 Recommended for you