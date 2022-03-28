 Skip to main content
Applications open for KūHana Program supporting Native Hawaiian small businesses

The KūHana Program was launched in 2020.

During the 10-week program, they learn everything from how to write a business plan, develop business pitch to be able gain funding/capitol, tax strategy, website & social media development, etc.

CNHA is currently accepting applications from local and Hawaiian owned small businesses (1-5 years in operation), to join its 7th Cohort. The deadline to apply is next week Friday, April 1.

 To apply can go here: https://www.hawaiiancouncil.org/kuhana

