...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Applications now open for Waikoloa affordable housing units

  • Updated
WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Applications are now being accepted for the Waikoloa Family Affordable rental housing development on the Big Island.

Located at 68-3911 Makana Kai Drive in Waikoloa, the 110-unit Waikoloa Family Affordable complex will   serve qualifying families with annual incomes of 30 and 60 percent or less of the area median income.

