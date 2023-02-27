Applications now open for Waikoloa affordable housing units

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Applications are now being accepted for the Waikoloa Family Affordable rental housing development on the Big Island.
Located at 68-3911 Makana Kai Drive in Waikoloa, the 110-unit Waikoloa Family Affordable complex will serve qualifying families with annual incomes of 30 and 60 percent or less of the area median income.
Each unit includes an air conditioning unit, solar water heater, storage area, and a refrigerator and range/oven. Common area amenities include one parking stall per unit, use of the area community center, swimming pool and golf course.
Listed below is the number of available units at the townhome complex and monthly rent:
· Six one-bedroom units at $405 a month (30% of median income)
· 33 one-bedroom units at $941 a month (60% of median income)
· 40 two-bedroom units (flat) at $1058 a month (60 % of median income)
· 31 two-bedroom units (townhome) at $1108 a month (60% of median income)
Limited additional parking stalls for two-bedroom units only are available for rent. Must have a fully executed lease, full security deposit and proof of two vehicles registered to the applicant(s) to be considered.
Tenant requirements include the applicant’s minimum monthly income be 2 1/2 times or more of the monthly rent; pass a credit and criminal check and provide landlord references. Applicants must be a U.S. Citizen or U.S. permanent resident alien, and must occupy their unit as their primary residence.
Applications are due by March 31, 2023, and will be evaluated on a first come, first serve basis. Chosen applicants are tentatively expected to move in later this Spring.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.