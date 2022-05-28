 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

.A long period south swell continues to bring advisory level surf
to all south facing shores. The advisory remains in effect
through tonight.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Applications now open for Kōkua Camp Summer sessions.

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Hawaii’s leading conservation and youth environmental education nonprofit have announced that applications are now open for the Kokua Camp Summer sessions.

Any youth interested in learning about Hawaii culture and natural resources through hands-on, experiential, project based learning can apply by June 3.

One 2022 Spring participant said, "I loved how I was treated with so much respect and love through the whole time I was attending the camp. As well as the amazing stories and lessons that we learned as we went to different places around Oahu."

Kokua Camp runs Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the option to extend from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hookupu Center.

Session are as follows:

• Session 1: June 13-17

• Session 2: June 20-24

• Session 3: June 27-July 1

• Session 4: July 11-22 (This is a “returnee only” session. If a child is returning from a previous year or has participated in one or more sessions in June, they can attend this two-week session.)

To register head to: https://www.kupuhawaii.org/kokua-camp/

