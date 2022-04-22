Apartment fire reported in Waikiki; guests, residents evacuated | UPDATE

UPDATED 8:15PM: The fire was extinguished at 5:01 p.m. The American Red Cross was requested to assist one man, two women, and one child. The HFD Fire Investigator arrived at the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
Damage assessments are currently ongoing.
Fire units had initially arrived at the scene at 4:08 p.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from a fourth-floor corner unit in the four-story apartment building on Nohonani street in Waikiki. HFD personnel quickly secured a water supply, initiated a fire attack and simultaneous primary search for any occupants in danger. Crews assigned to the interior of the apartment achieved fire control at 4:39 p.m. and continued to extinguish smaller incidental fires.
--
Original Story
WAIKIKI (KITV4) - The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a two-alarm fire at the Pacific Oasis apartment complex on Nohonani street in Waikiki on Friday afternoon.
The HFD received the 911 call around 4 p.m. The first unit arrived at the scene shortly after to find smoke and flames emanating from a third-floor corner unit in a three-story apartment building.
Guests from the apartment complex as well as the neighboring Ilima Hotel were reportedly evacuated.
HFD personnel quickly secured a water supply then attacked the fire and conducted a primary search for any occupants in danger.