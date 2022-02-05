Antibody Tests Show Duel Immune Responses to COVID-19 By Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Feb 5, 2022 Feb 5, 2022 Updated 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Antibody blood tests offer a snapshot of immunity Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two tests show different immune responses. HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A simple blood test can indicate the difference between someone who has recovered from COVID-19 and someone who continues to produce antibodies after getting vaccinated.Tests show spike antibodies, that are either in response to the vaccine or the natural virus. Another test can also show antibodies to the "nucleocapsid" which encompasses the virus, indicating if a subject has had an infection from the natural virus. Local Lt. Gov. Josh Green discusses the future of COVID-19, decline in cases BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Labs are able to return antibody test results usually within 24 hours. Antibody tests require a referral from a doctor, as blood is drawn.Laboratory professionals warn that immunity is complex and that antibodies are only one facet of the immune response. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Antibody Immune Response Test Immunology Medicine Lab Blood Test Virus Professional Jeremy Lee Reporter Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Celebrating the 187th birthday of Queen Kapiʻolani Updated Dec 31, 2021 Local DOH holding public hearing on Red Hill operations, Navy objection to emergency order Updated Dec 20, 2021 Local Honolulu Fire Department extinguishes Aiea house fire Updated Jan 19, 2022 Local Attic fire in Aina Haina, 78-year-old woman assisted out by 911 caller Updated Jan 19, 2022 Local Federal judge rejects plea agreement in Travis McMichael's hate crime case Jan 31, 2022 COVID-19 1 new COVID-related death, 125 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Dec 3, 2021 Recommended for you