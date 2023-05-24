Anti-bullying sign-waving event held at Hawaii Capitol

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Community leaders, organizations, parents and students aimed to bring awareness of bullying in Hawaii schools by hosting waving supportive signs at the Capitol on Wednesday.
Sen. Kurt Fevella along with many others stood on the side of the road at the Capitol and held signs that read, “Live pono,” “Respect others," “Be a buddy not a bully,” and more.
Among the participants was Melissa Harper, whose disabled son was violated and bullied in his high school bathroom in April. After the incident, Harper openly voiced her disappointment and frustration towards the school system’s lack of responsibility to the issue of bullying with students.
Harper’s words touched other students and families who were, or continue to be, a victim of bullying, and it inspired others to also speak up about issues like these. She partnered with community organizations such as Leadership in Disabilities and Achievement of Hawaii and others to help create monthly activities where community members can support the cause.
Harper encourages everyone who has had to deal with bullying either first-hand or through their children, to continue to speak out about the problem so that it can be shared with community leaders like the governor, mayor, etc., where change can be implemented throughout all schools in Hawaii.
If you want to be a part of the change and support the cause, reach out to LDAH or Melissa Harper on Facebook to find out when and where the next activity will be.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.