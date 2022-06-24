 Skip to main content
Another probable monkeypox case identified on Oahu; 6 total

WHO to weigh whether monkeypox is a public health emergency of international concern

The World Health Organization will convene an emergency committee meeting to assess whether the monkeypox outbreak is a public health emergency of international concern, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news briefing in Geneva on June 14.

 Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Another probable case of monkeypox has been identified on Oahu, bringing the total now to six people – five confirmed and one probable, according to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH).

DOH says it has identified connections between all six people and that the risk to Hawaii residents remains low. Health officials say they are continuing to conduct contact tracing and will coordinate vaccination and treatment in an effort to control infections.

“Vaccination and treatments are available, and we encourage anyone with monkeypox symptoms to contact their healthcare provider,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char.

Health officials say monkeypox shares many commonalities with smallpox, like causing blistering skin rashes. It is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Infection begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash or sores, often on the hands, feet, chest, face, or genitals. Individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure, the DOH said

Monkeypox can spread through direct contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with monkeypox as well as close, prolonged contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets.

