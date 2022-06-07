Another body found in Kailua-Kona area on the Big Island

KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are investigating after a man’s body was found in a park in the Kailua-Kona area early Tuesday morning.
Hawaii Island police officers responded after receiving a call about a lifeless body in Hale Halawai Park, located near the intersection Ali‘i Drive and Hualalai Road, just before 6 a.m.
Officers with the Kona patrol division responded and found the body where it had been reported. The victim was taken to the Hilo Medical Center for the official pronouncement and for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
Investigators did not say in what condition they found the body or if there were signs of violence. The victim has so far only been identified as a 48-year-old Kailua-Kona resident. That person’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section are investigating the case, which is classified as a coroner’s inquest.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311. Tipsters can also call Detective Tyler Prokopec at 808-326-4646 ext. 224 or email him at Tyler.Prokopec@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
This is the second body found in the Kailua-Kona area in less than a month. In the previous case, the body of a 63-year-old man was found near a tree near the intersection of Palani Road and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway on May 17. That case is being investigated as a homicide.
