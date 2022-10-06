 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Annual Men's March Against Violence happening Thursday in downtown Honolulu, Maui

  • Updated
  • 0
March Against Violence

Men's March Against Violence in downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 28th annual Men's March Against Violence is kicking off Thursday at Honolulu Hale at 11 a.m. And on Maui, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, participants can gather at the UH Maui college campus' great lawn. 

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred