Annual 'First Day Hike' to Makapuu Lighthouse returns for New Year's 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters and channels except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu’s annual First Day Hike to the Makapuu Lighthouse is back for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sunrise hike along the Kaiwi scenic coastline is one of the best-attended first day hike events in the US.
The park gates are opened at 5:30 a.m., allowing participants plenty of time to reach the summit for sunrise at 7:10 a.m. Sunrise is followed by a taiko performance of the Taiko Center of the Pacific by students of Sensei Kenny Endo.
“It is a unique and moving experience. It’s a spiritual way to usher in a new year. Watching the first sunrise of the year peak over the Kaiwi Channel and Molokai, synchronized with the blowing of a pu in the four cardinal directions by Gabriel Spencer of Ke Leo O Laka I ka Hikina O Ka La, followed with an oli by Dr. Sam Gon of Halau Mele, is a chicken skin experience. It all exemplifies Hawaii’s unique culture,” said Curt Cottrell, Administrator of the DLNR Division of State Parks.
The hike is approximately one mile each way. Event organizers enourage participants to bring flashlights, blankets, and warm clothes.
Carpooling is encouraged as parking is limited. Overflow vehicles must park along the highway
The hike was started back in 2012. So this is the 10th anniversary, although it was on hiatus for the last two years. Forty-six other states have organized first day hikes for 2023. In previous years, as many as 700 people have participated.