Annual 9-11 ‘Remembrance Walk’ held in Honolulu for first time since COVID-19

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores later today.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...6 AM HST today through 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sunday marked 21 years since the 9-11 terrorist attacks on the US, killing nearly 3,000 people. In Honolulu, local leaders, firefighters, and residents commemorated those who were killed during the annual Remembrance Walk.
One step after the other, one person after another taking part in Honolulu's Remembrance Walk in Honolulu.
“Quite honestly, I feel emotional about this,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
Blangiardi isn't the only one thinking about the nearly 3,000 people who died in the terrorist attacks over two decades ago.
The streets were packed with people for the walk, the first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is wonderful. Because of the tragedy that our nation went through, it should be remembered. We're not the type to be a violent nation. But I think the remembrance is good,” said Lester Chao, who was out honoring those who died in the 9-11 attacks.
Nearly 350 firefighters and 60 law enforcement officers lost their lives rushing to the aid of those inside buildings hit by the attacks. Honolulu firefighters remember, and honor those killed.
“It's just about serving the community. They lost their lives. And it’s something we would not want to see again on our soil. But again, this is a great opportunity to remember their sacrifices and the heroes they are,” said Honolulu Fire Department Fire Chief Sheldon Hao.
This day there are moments of silence at the police station and fire station. To get to each location, the public and first responders travel together. The journey ends with a memorial at Honolulu Hale with an everlasting flame, a cultural tribute, and a laying of flower lei all in the honor of those who died.
“We just have to remind our young generation what happened over 20 years ago. So any time we can remember those sacrifices, it’s a good opportunity,” said Hao.
Many first responders also died from health complications related to saving people from the buildings damaged by the attacks.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.