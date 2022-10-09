Animal surrenders increasing across all islands

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The number of animal surrenders across the islands is increasing exponentially. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people.
"I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they don't at times especially if tenants have big dogs and how that would affect their home owner insurance," said Debra Lee-Rizzi, Honokaa resident.
Aloha Ilio Rescue Shelter on the Big Island had more than 250 owners give up their pets so far this year compared to 213 in 2021.
Owner Daylynn Kyles said there is a large turnover rate at the shelter with six adoptions weekly. However, she said many more animals are being dropped off.
They started a new initiative where they call pet owners’ landlords and aim to be references.
"We talk to the people that don’t allow pets in their homes and try to change their mind. if we know a dog owner well, we try to get involved with their housing situation and call their landlords on their behalf,” said Daylynn Kyles, owner of Aloha Ilio Rescue Shelter.
Hawaiian Humane Society wants to keep the animals with their owners and is helping with food and vaccines if costs are an issue. If you're looking for pet friendly buildings in the islands, click here.