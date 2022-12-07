 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

An aerial view of Mauna Loa's eruption

  Updated
Mauna Loa Flow Front Now Within 2 Miles of Main Highway

The Mauna Loa flow can be seen through the clouds from Old Saddle Road, an official viewing area.

Viewing Mauna Loa is no easy task, whether on the ground or up in the air. KITV4 had the opportunity to shoot video from a bird's eye view of the Mauna Loa eruption.

Mother Nature is far from predictable. Many a helicopter tour misses the main event with Mauna Loa shrouded in cloud cover.

[M8cam] Mauna Loa - Northeast Rift Zone Fissure 3 Eruption Live View

Live video of fissure 3 erupting on the Northeast Rift Zone of Mauna Loa volcano. The camera is located roughly 1 mi (1.6 km) East of fissure 3 and looks west.

Disclaimer: The webcams are operational 24/7 and faithfully record the dark of night if there are no sources of incandescence or other lights. Thermal webcams record heat rather than light and get better views through volcanic gas. At times, clouds and rain obscure visibility. The cameras are subject to sporadic breakdown, and may not be repaired immediately. Some cameras are observing an area that is off-limits to the general public because of significant volcanic hazards.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

