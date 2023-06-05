 Skip to main content
American Idol winner Iam Tongi to headline Ohana Day, now a two-day event | UPDATE

  • Updated
  • 0
Iam Tongi headlines for Ohana Day Event 2023

HONOLULU (KITV4) – American Idol winner Iam Tongi joins an amazing lineup of performers at this year’s Ohana Day concert at Turtle Bay. Due to popular demand, Ohana Day has been expanded to a 2-day weekend event, July 1-2.

Iam, Kahuku's local boy, returns to the Islands from his whirlwind American Idol victory to kickoff the Ohana Day concert -- now on Saturday, July 1, with Spawnbreezie and Special Guests. 

American Idol season 21 winner Iam Tongi will headline at Ohana Day this summer in Turtle Bay with other local artists!
Oahu's North Shore celebrates Iam Tongi's American Idol victory

Roman of Kolohe Kai says American Idol called him a few days ago, telling him there was a chance Iam was going to sing "Cool Down", and asking for his permission.
Iam Tongi and special musical guests perform at Turtle Bay

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

An error occurred