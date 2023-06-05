American Idol winner Iam Tongi to headline Ohana Day, now a two-day event | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) – American Idol winner Iam Tongi joins an amazing lineup of performers at this year’s Ohana Day concert at Turtle Bay. Due to popular demand, Ohana Day has been expanded to a 2-day weekend event, July 1-2.
Iam, Kahuku's local boy, returns to the Islands from his whirlwind American Idol victory to kickoff the Ohana Day concert -- now on Saturday, July 1, with Spawnbreezie and Special Guests.
Sunday entertainers include Kapena, Likkle Jordee, Paula Fuga, and Natural Vibrations. Sunday evening will end with a fireworks celebration at 3 p.m.
This 4th of July event includes food trucks, 21+ areas for drinks, and vendor booths.This event is for the whole ohana to enjoy, and keiki under 5 get in for free. The doors will open at 3 p.m. and parking opens at 2 p.m.
Tap here to get tickets. If you've already purchased tickets prior to Iam's date change, your ticket is good for both Saturday and Sunday.
The new superstar and American Idol winner is rooted in his hometown on the islands and will continue to celebrate his big win, and share his talent alongside his best supporters and artists to whom he's grown up listening.
As a local, Iam grew up listening to island reggae from artists such as Ekolu, Kolohe Kai, Spawnbreezie and more! Throughout his time on American Idol, Iam brought the house down with island reggae favorites as he shared them with the nation on the Idol stage. Songs such as, “Cool Down” by Kolohe Kai and “Don’t Let Go” by Spawnbreezie.
Iam incorporated and introduced Polynesian music, traditions, and values to the viewers who may not have experienced them before while at the same time doing Hawaii proud by sharing those values that we use every day and spreading the aloha spirit wherever he went!
Iam is set to come back home and grace us with his presence and beautiful voice once again at Turtle Bay, following the homecoming concert that he held last month that gathered around 14,000 cheering him on and singing along with him.
Iam continues to be a great inspiration for local keiki here in Hawaii to not give up on their dreams no matter what obstacles they may be facing, stay true to yourself and what you believe in, and always spread aloha wherever you go!
We’re so excited to have our hometown winner back with us, yessah Iam!
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.