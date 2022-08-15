American Idol search comes to Hawaii – virtually by KITV4 Web Staff Aug 15, 2022 Aug 15, 2022 Updated 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Austin Neill Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - Aspiring singers in Hawaii may finally get their big break.ABC’s singing competition American Idol is searching for their sixth season stars -- starting with virtual auditions for Hawaii residents on Friday, August 19th.Idol producers will meet and audition with singers via virtual Zoom interviews, while providing real-time feedback on performances. While the search is nationwide, Friday’s auditions are just for those in Hawaii. For more information on the Idol Across America tour and to apply, visit: www.americanidol.com/auditions, click on 'Idol Across America' tour, and select 'Hawaii'. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Hiker rescued from the Manana Trail in Pearl City Updated Apr 15, 2022 Local Hotel accommodations, medical services available for Navy residents without reliable tap water Updated Dec 2, 2021 Local 'We all will be judged.' Russian prisoners of war voice disquiet, shame over war in Ukraine Updated Mar 17, 2022 Local Nine displaced after roof blows off Kihei home Updated Apr 22, 2022 Business FDA investigating hepatitis A outbreak possibly linked to fresh strawberries Updated May 30, 2022 Top Stories First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige talks Washington Place reopening, education, pandemic Updated Mar 31, 2022 Recommended for you