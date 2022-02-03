 Skip to main content

American Idol returns to the Disney Aulani resort, audience members needed

  • Updated
  • 0
ABC American Idol
ABC

HONOLULU (KITV4) - American Idol is returning to the Disney Aulani resort and now's your chance to be in the audience.

The show will film episodes with the TOP 24 on February 14th and 15th.

To sign up to be part of the live taping head to the website: https://on-camera-audiences.com/shows/American_Idol?fbclid=IwAR0K-wlZ3XpXZJ6jrILByejuMM2M_GhEowK3RWZsR0eEQx44Cbw-5QsWaGk#

Participants who are interested in attending must be at least eight years old and fully vaccinated against covid-19.

The new season of American Idol premieres on February 27th right on KITV4.

