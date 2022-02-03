American Idol returns to the Disney Aulani resort, audience members needed BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Feb 3, 2022 Feb 3, 2022 Updated 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email ABC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - American Idol is returning to the Disney Aulani resort and now's your chance to be in the audience.The show will film episodes with the TOP 24 on February 14th and 15th.To sign up to be part of the live taping head to the website: https://on-camera-audiences.com/shows/American_Idol?fbclid=IwAR0K-wlZ3XpXZJ6jrILByejuMM2M_GhEowK3RWZsR0eEQx44Cbw-5QsWaGk#Participants who are interested in attending must be at least eight years old and fully vaccinated against covid-19.The new season of American Idol premieres on February 27th right on KITV4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Episode Idol Participant Show Broadcasting Events Top 24 Taping Honolulu More From KITV 4 Island News Local Internet access restored following outage on Kauai County network, server Updated Feb 1, 2022 News Waikiki pavilions cleared out to make way for new vendors Updated Dec 9, 2021 Local Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College in Virginia Updated Feb 1, 2022 Local Wednesday weather: box jellyfish advisory in effect, trade winds blowing Updated Jan 25, 2022 Local Hawaii Police seeking public's assistance in identifying suspect accused of using counterfeit bills Jan 26, 2022 Medicine 4 new COVID-related deaths, 218 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Nov 20, 2021 Recommended for you