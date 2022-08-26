Ambulance safety questioned on Oahu following deadly explosion in Kailua

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- City officials don't want patients or emergency personnel to be afraid of going into an ambulance, following Wednesday's fatal explosion that killed an elderly man and critically injured Oahu paramedic Jeff Wilkinson.
The Honolulu City Council is planning a special hearing with the head of Honolulu Emergency Services Department to figure out what changes may need to be made to ensure public safety.
"If we need to do more inspections to make sure that it's safe, that's what we'll have to do," said council chair Tommy Waters. "Not just for folks who call for the ambulance, but the people who drive the ambulance and work in the ambulance and for their families as well to have some comfort."
The United Public Workers union, representing more than 300 emergency personnel, is also calling for EMS to do daily vehicle inspections -- even on rigs with no signs of defect.
The union's asking members to immediately report any workplace safety issues.
"I think people in our department are all saying, 'that could have been me,'" said Dr. Jim Ireland, director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department. "No one's more eager than me to find out what the cause of this was and I think it will reassure our workforce, our paramedics, the public to have some answers."
Once preliminary information reveals the cause of the fire, Ireland said EMS will make changes to improve safety.
"We know fires happen in medical settings. In operating rooms across the country there's anywhere from maybe 90 to 100 fires a year where they use flammable anesthetics or oxygen," Ireland said. "In ambulances in other instances we've known oxygen has been involved in other ambulance fires on the mainland."
The Hawaii Fire Fighters Association has already directed its members not to accompany patients in ambulances until the cause of Wednesday's fire is determined.
However, a Honolulu Fire Department spokeswoman told KITV4 fire fighters will continue assisting paramedics with patient care in the ambulance.
