Amazon seeks to overturn union win, says vote was tainted

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots with rough seas 7 to 10 feet,
except north winds and lower seas in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Most central through eastern waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
FILE - People arrive for work at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York, on Oct. 25, 2021. Amazon plans to file objections to the union election on Staten Island, N.Y., that resulted in the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the company’s history. The e-commerce giant stated its plans in a legal filing to the National Labor Relations Board made public Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)
AP -- Amazon is seeking to overturn the historic union victory at one of its New York City warehouses.
The e-commerce giant listed 25 objections in a legal filing obtained by The Associated Press on Friday.
The retailer said the federal labor board must order a re-do election. The company says the National Labor Relations Board acted in a way that tainted the results.
It accused organizers with the nascent Amazon Labor Union of intimidating workers to vote for the union. An attorney representing the union has called the claim “patently absurd.” The company also accused the labor board of improper influence.