AlohaCare offers members the benefit of Native Hawaiian healing traditions

HONOLULU (KITV4) – As Hawaii observes Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage month, AlohaCare announces the benefits and culturally responsive Native healing traditions.
“When envisioning Ke Aloha Mau, we reflected on how our kupuna have healed for generations and asked what’s important to the communities we serve, Traditional Native Hawaiian practices have long played a vital role in our local culture, and we honor that heritage. By providing services that resonate with our members, we can empower their health journey,” said Francoise Culley-Trotman, AlohaCare CEO.
The new, added services are available at no cost to all eligible members between the ages of 12 and 64 who live within the service area region of contracted sites:
• Ho‘oponopono: Native Hawaiian balancing of relationships
• ‘Ai Pono: Healthy Native Hawaiian food and meals
• Lomilomi: Native Hawaiian physiotherapy and massage
• Hula: Native Hawaiian physical movement and dance
“These services will allow communities to access and add cultural value to their health.” said Sheri Daniels, Papa Ola Lokahi CEO.
Ke Aloha Mau will be a gradual roll out with hula and lomilomi services to be launched first, followed by 'ai pono and ho'oponopono. All services should be active by the fall and the list of providers/sites will be growing.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.