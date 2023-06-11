"Aloha Vietnam" author talks about Hawaii and The Island's influence on her book

Aloha Vietnam is a novel about a Vietnamese-American refugee family that settles in Hawaii after the Vietnam War. It tells the story of their family’s adjustment to a new land and a new culture, and also their family’s journey of navigating their 17 year old daughter’s bipolar diagnosis and mental health treatment and recovery.
HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) Aloha Vietnam is a novel about a Vietnamese-American refugee family that settles in Hawaii after the Vietnam War. It tells the story of their family’s adjustment to a new land and a new culture, and also their family’s journey of navigating their 17 year old daughter’s bipolar diagnosis and mental health treatment and recovery.
Elizabeth Nguyen, MD, psychiatrist, author of book Aloha Vietnam, wrote this book to share the story to decrease the stigma around mental illness, and increase understanding around how all of us have internal struggles from time to time. Doctor Nguyen appeared on Good Morning Hawaii Sunday to talk about mental illness and getting support for it. She also wanted to share the story of what it was like to grow up in Hawaii in a Vietnamese-American refugee family.
Hawai’i is full of rich stories and Doctor Nguyen wants to bring attention to voices and communities that don’t often get heard or noticed. Doctor Nguyen says “I loved growing up in Hawai’I and often jokes with others that my family won the refugee lottery by ending up in Hawai’i. Hawai’i is a special place of love and healing. The land, the
people, the waters, the warmth of Hawai’i definitely provides so much beauty and healing for people, and as a psychiatrist, I am interested in reducing suffering and helping people find healing and meaning in their lives. Growing up in Hawai’i taught me how to be humble, how to be kind, how to listen to our elders, how to share stories, how to listen to the land, and how to take care of the land so that it takes care of us. These are all elements that I take with me into my clinical practice. Growing
up within a Vietnamese-American refugee family in Hawai’i, a place that is a cultural melting pot, I also learned that you can’t always assume someone’s experience just by how they look. You really have to get to know them on the inside, and learn what they’ve experienced in their lives. “
How much of this book is autobiographical and how much of it is fiction? Doctor Nguyen says, “I would say 50-50. I definitely drew on my childhood experiences growing up in Hawaii in a Vietnamese-American refugee family - working in my parents’ tourist shop in Waikiki, renting boogie boards from the surf stands across the street, what it felt like to feel different from other local families, and my own personal and family’s experiences with mental health and my professional career as a psychiatrist. But the characters themselves and their journeys and what happens to them are fictional. I wanted the creative freedom as a writer to let the story go where it
wanted to go. I really enjoyed this process of making the book both personal and fictional.”
Doctor Nguyen continues, “ I hope readers of Aloha Vietnam leave with some healing in their heart, whether that’s tears that fall, emotions that are felt, memories that are remembered, and a greater compassion for ourselves and each other as humans on this journey of life together. “
