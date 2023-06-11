 Skip to main content
"Aloha Vietnam" author talks about Hawaii and The Island's influence on her book

Aloha Vietnam is a novel about a Vietnamese-American refugee family

Aloha Vietnam is a novel about a Vietnamese-American refugee family that settles in Hawaii after the Vietnam War. It tells the story of their family’s adjustment to a new land and a new culture, and also their family’s journey of navigating their 17 year old daughter’s bipolar diagnosis and mental health treatment and recovery.

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) Aloha Vietnam is a novel about a Vietnamese-American refugee family that settles in Hawaii after the Vietnam War. It tells the story of their family’s adjustment to a new land and a new culture, and also their family’s journey of navigating their 17 year old daughter’s bipolar diagnosis and mental health treatment and recovery.

Elizabeth Nguyen, MD, psychiatrist, author of book Aloha Vietnam, wrote this book to share the story to decrease the stigma around mental illness, and increase understanding around how all of us have internal struggles from time to time. Doctor Nguyen appeared on Good Morning Hawaii Sunday to talk about mental illness and getting support for it. She also wanted to share the story of what it was like to grow up in Hawaii in a Vietnamese-American refugee family.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

News Anchor/Reporter

Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.

An error occurred