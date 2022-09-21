Aloha Stadium still a priority as oversight changes departments

The Governor says that Private Public Partnership was needed before because there wasn't enough money for a stadium, but that changed.
"We now have the funds to complete the project for the first time," added Ige.
What about the proposed entertainment district that was planned to also be built for Aloha Stadium?
"I think the concept of an entertainment district makes sense, but we are focusing on the fact that lawmakers provided $350 million for the new stadium and funds to operate the stadium," stated Ige.
But other former Governors disagree.
"Governors Waihee, Cayetano and myself thought this whole entertainment district is out of line. A stadium costing $350 million and a $50 million slush fund to develop it? We think there should be affordable housing there," said former Governor Neil Abercrombie.
The Dept. of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism now has oversight of development at Aloha Stadium.
The director of DBEDT says the focus now will be on simply building the stadium.
"Maybe we can build affordable housing on areas where the infrastructure already exists, but let's build the stadium first.
To put the two different projects together may make it more complex and then we might get neither done. Let's build the stadium first, " said DEBDT Director Mike McCartney.
Some worry the switch from department to department will slow down this major project even more.
But Ige feels it will do the opposite.
"We anticipate simplifying it. Instead of complicating it with a private public partnership, we can simplify - so it can be build quickly," said Ige.
But there is not yet a timeline for when the new stadium will go up.
"In the next 3 weeks, we will be able to lay out a more definite timeline but we know it is needed a pillar of the community. The stadium is important to the University of Hawaii and it is a public asset," added McCartney.