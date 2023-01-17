Aloha Stadium launches online store, featuring memorabilia and stadium merchandise By Mika Miyashima Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jan 17, 2023 Jan 17, 2023 Updated 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save You can now snag a piece of Aloha Stadium history -- through a new online store.Memorabilia from the 47-year-old complex went on sale Monday, including stadium turf, pro bowl seat cushions, commemorative coins, and more. Aloha Stadium Authority meets with Gov. Green on plans about future the stadium, districtThis comes as Hawaii bids aloha to the stadium, now evolving into the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.Click here for information about the online store. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Online Store Aloha Stadium Entertainment Commerce Economics Sport Merchandise Stadium Complex Aloha Seat Cushion Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Mika is the co-anchor for KITV4 Island News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. Since joining KITV4 in 2016, Mika has also served as a multimedia journalist, weather, and traffic anchor. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Mika Miyashima Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Hawaii woman is first patient to receive at-home treatment for spinal muscular atrophy Updated Jul 21, 2022 News $5 Bento Box helping families in need as prices rise Updated Jun 23, 2022 COVID-19 Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1 Updated Dec 22, 2021 Politics Plan finalized for flushing of contaminated water from Navy's water system Updated Dec 19, 2021 Business Planet Fitness opening new location in Kahala Mall Updated May 3, 2022 Local Vacant Makaha home destroyed in early-morning fire Updated Nov 22, 2022 Recommended for you