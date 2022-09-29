 Skip to main content
Aloha Stadium auctioning off hundreds of items and memorabilia ahead of renovations

New Aloha Stadium project a step closer to realization

Out with the old and in with the new. 400 Million in funding is set up for a developer to capitalize on in constructing a new Aloha Stadium.

AIEA (KITV) -- The public will have one last chance to tour Aloha Stadium, along with the opportunity to purchase unique memorabilia and other items from the historic venue. 

Oahu Auctions and Liquidations will be hosting a series of online auctions of Aloha Stadium goods starting in early October. 

