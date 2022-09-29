Aloha Stadium auctioning off hundreds of items and memorabilia ahead of renovations By KITV Web Staff Sep 29, 2022 Sep 29, 2022 Updated 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Out with the old and in with the new. 400 Million in funding is set up for a developer to capitalize on in constructing a new Aloha Stadium. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AIEA (KITV) -- The public will have one last chance to tour Aloha Stadium, along with the opportunity to purchase unique memorabilia and other items from the historic venue. Oahu Auctions and Liquidations will be hosting a series of online auctions of Aloha Stadium goods starting in early October. Local Aloha Stadium still a priority as oversight changes departments By Paul Drewes The first auction will focus on unique memorabilia including Pro Bowl keepsakes, seats, sections of turf and miscellaneous equipment.For notifications on the Aloha Stadium auctions, sign up at www.oahuauctions.com. To see the auction items, visit this page. More information on the stadium tours will be posted later this year at the Aloha Stadium website. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Auction Aloha Stadium Sport Internet Memorabilia Liquidation Last Chance Will Keepsake More From KITV 4 Island News Local City to enter into agreement to lease oceanfront property to 'Hawaii Five-0,' 'Magnum P.I.' producers Updated May 11, 2022 Local Big Island police issued revised permitting process for gun licenses Updated Sep 8, 2022 Local UH Board of Regents approves plan to nearly double the seating at Ching Athletics Complex Updated Aug 22, 2022 News Seniors on fixed incomes hit especially hard by Hawaii's affordable housing crisis Updated Jul 7, 2022 News Portuguese Consul General visits Hawaii to Strengthen International Relations Apr 7, 2022 Local Ancestral remains returned to descendants Updated May 24, 2022 Recommended for you