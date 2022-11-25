Aloha Friday Weather: Wind Advisory extended until 6pm, High Surf Warning

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The National Weather Service has extended the Wind Advisory for the state until 6 pm.
Windy conditions continue into Friday afternoon, easing up by this evening. Expect, partly to mostly cloudy skies for windward and mauka sections with scattered showers. Partly cloudy leeward with Isolated showers. Highs 75 to 80. Trade winds 20 to 30 mph with Higher gusts through the afternoon
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy windward and mauka with isolated to scattered showers. Partly cloudy Leeward with isolated evening showers. Lows 64 to 69. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Locally strong and gusty winds will continue today for portions of the islands, as a weakening cold front lingers east of the Big Island. Northeast winds will maintain showers across mainly windward areas today. Winds will weaken tonight through Saturday, becoming light and variable for the second half of the weekend. Dry air filtering into the islands, will limit showers today through the weekend. Tropical moisture lifting northward, will increase the humidity and enhance clouds and showers across the region to begin the work week.
High Surf Warning for north-facing shores and High Surf Advisory for west-facing shores of Hawai'i Island
A large medium period swell from the north-northeast direction (010-030 degrees) will move into Hawaiian waters today. North facing shores will continue to see warning level surf lasting through Saturday. High Surf Warnings (HSW) for north facing shores will likely be dropped into the High Surf Advisory range from Saturday night to Sunday. North swell energy will slowly subside into the first half of next week with surf height trends remaining elevated along north and west facing shores due to the arrival of a medium size long period northwest swell that will peak on Tuesday.
A shift in swell direction will lead to lower surf heights along west facing shores today, the current High Surf Advisory was cancelled for all west facing shores, except west facing shores of the Big Island. However, another small swell from the northwest direction (290-310 degrees) will also arrive on Sunday giving a slight boost to west facing shores of Kauai through Wednesday.