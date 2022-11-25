 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Aloha Friday Weather: Wind Advisory extended until 6pm, High Surf Warning

  • Updated
  • 0
Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The National Weather Service has extended the Wind Advisory for the state until 6 pm.

Windy conditions continue into Friday afternoon, easing up by this evening. Expect, partly to mostly cloudy skies for windward and mauka sections with scattered showers. Partly cloudy leeward with Isolated showers. Highs 75 to 80. Trade winds 20 to 30 mph with Higher gusts through the afternoon

Weather Alerts
8 Day
Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred