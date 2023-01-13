 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Aloha Friday Weather: Vog and haze, light winds, large surf

  • Updated
Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV) - Light winds will allow the spread of vog across the state Friday. Expect hazy conditions and partly cloudy Highs 78 to 83. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows 63 to 68. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

8 day
Weather Concerns
Weather Alerts
surf

