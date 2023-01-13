Aloha Friday Weather: Vog and haze, light winds, large surf

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV) - Light winds will allow the spread of vog across the state Friday. Expect hazy conditions and partly cloudy Highs 78 to 83. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows 63 to 68. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Stable and dry conditions will continue to suppress rainfall chances through Saturday. Light to moderate east- southeasterly winds are expected over the eastern end of the state with lighter winds further west. Afternoon sea breezes will give way to overnight land breezes through Saturday with hazy conditions statewide. A brief return to typical trade wind flow could provide a modest increase in windward showers late Saturday and Sunday. As a front passes north of the state early next week, showers may increase further.
High Surf Advisory for north and west-facing shores of Kaua''i County, O'ahu and Moloka'i, north-facing shores of Maui and Hawai'i Island.
A large north swell is on the downward trend today although still in High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria. Large surf will persist for most north and west facing shores through the weekend as another powerful long period northwest (310 degrees) swell is expected to rise Saturday and hold through Sunday. Surf for east facing shores will remain small except areas exposed to the north swell which may see some wrap through Saturday. After this long-lived swell eases, surf heights early next week looks to remain below HSA heights along all shores as moderate- sized northwest swells arrive, with a small south swell possible this weekend.