Aloha Friday Weather: Trades, windward & mauka showers; surf on the way up

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly sunny skies with windward and mauka showers likely in the morning. Then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Mostly cloudy conditions Friday night with scattered showers in the evening. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
Light to moderate trade winds will continue today, along with clouds and showers favoring the windward and mauka areas. Increased shower activity will continue over the Big Island overnight due to a nearby upper level feature. Winds will shift out of the north-northeast over the weekend, with the best rainfall chances remaining over and around the Big Island.
The current west-northwest swell continues to slow
ly decrease today. A pair of moderate northwest swells are expected to move into the region from tonight through the weekend. The first swell will begin to arrive near Kauai by early evening and will spread eastward across the state. A second slightly larger northwest swell will arrive on Saturday, briefly approaching High Surf Advisory levels along north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. This northwest swell decreases on Sunday, as a small north swell with a wave period of around 10 seconds arrives, which may produce a slight boost in surf heights along north facing shores by early next week.
Surf heights along select east facing shores of the Big Island remain elevated and will slowly decrease today as upstream winds over the eastern off-shore waters decrease. Surf heights along east facing shores of all islands will hold at moderate levels through the weekend. Surf along south facing shores has returned to background levels and will remain small through next week.