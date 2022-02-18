 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aloha Friday Weather: Trades, windward & mauka showers; surf on the way up

  • Updated
  • 0
Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly sunny skies with windward and mauka showers likely in the morning. Then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Mostly cloudy conditions Friday night with scattered showers in the evening. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

8 Day

Light to moderate trade winds will continue today, along with clouds and showers favoring the windward and mauka areas. Increased shower activity will continue over the Big Island overnight due to a nearby upper level feature. Winds will shift out of the north-northeast over the weekend, with the best rainfall chances remaining over and around the Big Island.

Surf

The current west-northwest swell continues to slow

ly decrease today. A pair of moderate northwest swells are expected to move into the region from tonight through the weekend. The first swell will begin to arrive near Kauai by early evening and will spread eastward across the state. A second slightly larger northwest swell will arrive on Saturday, briefly approaching High Surf Advisory levels along north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. This northwest swell decreases on Sunday, as a small north swell with a wave period of around 10 seconds arrives, which may produce a slight boost in surf heights along north facing shores by early next week.

Surf heights along select east facing shores of the Big Island remain elevated and will slowly decrease today as upstream winds over the eastern off-shore waters decrease. Surf heights along east facing shores of all islands will hold at moderate levels through the weekend. Surf along south facing shores has returned to background levels and will remain small through next week.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK