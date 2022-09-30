Aloha Friday Weather: Trades begin to fade into the weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) Trade winds begin to ease up today setting up for a warm weekend. Partly sunny skies on Aloha Friday with scattered showers Highs 86 to 91. Trade winds 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 70 to 75. Trade winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
A cold front approaching the Hawaiian Islands from the far north will weaken the high pressure ridge over the region and decrease trade winds over the state through Sunday. Local scale sea breezes will develop over each island as these large scale winds diminish. The latest guidance continues to show this weakening front slowing down as it approaches the islands spreading cloudy skies and showers across Kauai, Niihau, Oahu and Molokai from Sunday to Monday as it stalls out near Molokai by Monday afternoon. Light to moderate trade winds will then continue through much of next week with continued land and sea breeze winds over terrain sheltered leeward areas with brief showers possible.
A small north-northwest swell will build today, peak tonight and Saturday, then lower Sunday into early next week. A slightly larger north swell with a shorter period will arrive late today and tonight then peak over the weekend. A moderate size longer period north-northeast swell should arrive late Sunday or Sunday night. This swell may peak at low end advisory levels along north facing shores Monday, then slowly decline through late next week. Another small medium period northwest swell appears to move through the islands Monday through the middle of next week as well.
Surf will remain small along south facing shores over the next few days with mainly background energy from the south and southeast. Another small, more noticeable long-period south swell is expected to fill in Sunday into Monday with a slow and gradual decline through late next week.
East facing shores will remain small and well below normal during the next 7 days due to a lack of strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands.