Aloha Friday Weather: Trades begin to fade into the weekend

  • Updated
8 Day
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) Trade winds begin to ease up today setting up for a warm weekend. Partly sunny skies on Aloha Friday with scattered showers Highs 86 to 91. Trade winds 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 70 to 75. Trade winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

Weather Alerts
Surf

