Aloha Friday Weather: Trades begin to fade heading to the weekend

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds will weaken into tomorrow. Partly cloudy with occasional morning showers, then scattered showers through the day. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

Tonight, mostly cloudy to start, then clearing. Showers are likely over windward and mauka sections, scattered leeward showers leeward. Lows 68 to 73. East winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

