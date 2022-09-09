Aloha Friday Weather: Trades begin to fade heading to the weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds will weaken into tomorrow. Partly cloudy with occasional morning showers, then scattered showers through the day. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy to start, then clearing. Showers are likely over windward and mauka sections, scattered leeward showers leeward. Lows 68 to 73. East winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
Trade winds will weaken through Saturday, remain on the lighter side through the weekend, then increase again early next week. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas during nights and mornings, but the lighter winds will allow sea breezes to drive cloud and shower formation over leeward and interior areas in the afternoons. An increase in moisture tonight into Saturday is expected to fuel increased shower coverage, especially windward.
Surf along south facing shores will trend up through the day Saturday, peak around the advisory level late Sunday through Monday, then slowly ease through midweek as a south-southwest swell moves through. A medium-period southeast swell pick up Monday, then peak late Tuesday through midweek, which will add to the mix along exposed shores. Surf will return to typical summer levels late next week along south facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will ease into the weekend as the trades back off, but may come up Sunday if a long- period easterly swell from former Hurricane Kay in the far eastern Pacific materializes. Small and choppy surf will pick up next week as the trades return. Surf along north facing shores will remain small through next week, with no significant sources expected in the long range.