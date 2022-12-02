Aloha Friday Weather: Trade winds, trade showers, High Surf Advisory

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds will continue through the weekend, with scattered windward and mauka showers. Today expect, partly to mostly cloudy conditions. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast over the Mauna Loa summit. Highs 81 to 86. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy conditions with scattered windward and mauka showers. Lows 68 to 73. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph
Light to moderate trade winds will continue today through the weekend, maintaining showers across windward areas. A system developing northwest of the state late in the weekend, may increase moisture and strengthen southeast winds, potentially enhancing shower chances next week across the islands.
High Surf Warning for north and west-facing shores of Kauai County through 10 am, shifting to High Surf Advisory until 6 pm today.
High Surf Advisory for north and west-facing shores of O'ahu and Moloka'i until 6 pm today.
High Surf Advisory for west-facing shores of Hawai'i Island until 6 pm today.
The large, long period west-northwest (300-310 degree) swell that peaked last night into early this morning will slowly begin to subside through this weekend. As this swell gradually fades this morning, the High Surf Warning will remain in effect for Niihau and Kauai through 10 AM and then drop to a High Surf Advisory, along with the north and west-facing shores of Oahu and Molokai, through this afternoon (6 PM HST today). A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is also in effect for the west-facing shores of Big Island until 6 PM HST today to account for the slow fade of this more westerly swell. A moderate size, medium period northeast swell moving into our nearshore windward waters Saturday is expected to increase north and east-facing shore surf across the state to near or slightly over HSA levels.