Aloha Friday Weather: Trade winds, trade showers, High Surf Advisory

  • Updated
Island Breakdown
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds will continue through the weekend, with scattered windward and mauka showers. Today expect, partly to mostly cloudy conditions. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast over the Mauna Loa summit. Highs 81 to 86. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph

Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy conditions with scattered windward and mauka showers. Lows 68 to 73. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph

