Aloha Friday Weather: Sunshine, light winds; trades build Saturday

HONOLULU - Sunny with isolated windward and mauka showers. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with windward and mauka showers, then scattered showers after midnight.Lows 63 to 68. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
Trade winds will return over the weekend as high pressure builds well north of the state. Periods of enhanced windward rainfall will accompany the trades as an upper trough passes over the state, decreasing stability.
The west northwest swell that peaked Wednesday has flattened out through the day. It is still undergoing a very slow decline, so this swell will remain slightly elevated through tonight before fading out over the weekend. The next moderate size west northwest swell will arrive and fill in next Tuesday. This swell will peak Tuesday and Wednesday and may push north and west facing shore surf back up to High Surf Advisory levels. A reinforcing west northwest swell will build in around next Friday. Small, mainly background south swell energy will move through during the next few days. A slightly larger, long period south swell is scheduled to arrive late Monday into Tuesday that will bump up south facing shore surf another foot or two. East facing shore wind wave chop will remain small in response to more gentle trades but then increase to around seasonal averages late Saturday into Monday as a result of strengthened trades.