Aloha Friday Weather: Sunshine and surf, trade showers over the weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny Aloha Friday with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies with isolated showers. Lows 60 to 65. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Dry and stable conditions with minimal shower activity can be expected today with sea breezes developing in most areas. The trades will return from east to west across the islands tonight and Saturday, then increase to moderate and breezy levels saturday night through early next week. Trade wind showers will increase ss the trades return, with a more showery trade wind pattern expected Saturday night through early Tuesday, allowing more showers to reach leeward locales. The trades will ease and shower coverage will diminish during the middle to latter part of next week as a new front stalls out northwest of the island chain.
High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores of Kaua'i County, O'ahu Molokai and north facing shores of Maui
Surf along all shores will be relatively small through thursday evening, but a new west-northwest swell will build overnight and peak friday, then get a reinforcing shot on saturday. A high surf advisory is posted for exposed north and west facing shores through saturday. The next west- northwest swell is expected late monday into tuesday, likely requiring a high surf advisory. Additionally, a slight increase in short-period wind waves from the east is expected into the weekend, as well as a small south swell.