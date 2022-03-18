Aloha Friday Weather: Sunny and breezy

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Sunny and breezy Aloha Friday. Windward and mauka sections will see scattered morning, isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, Partly cloudy and locally breezy with scattered windward and mauka showers. Isolated leeward showers. Lows 66 to 71. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
Mostly dry trade wind weather will continue through early Saturday. Winds will weaken by Saturday evening as a front approaches the state from the northwest.
Periods of rainfall to windward and north facing slopes are possible.
Expect breezy trade winds from Tuesday through the middle of next week.
Surf along north and west facing shores will remain elevated, but below advisory levels, through Saturday as a series of small northwest swells move through the coastal waters. A larger northwest swell will fill in Sunday night into Monday, with surf likely reaching advisory levels Tuesday and Wednesday, then slowly subsiding through the rest of the week. As this swell moves down the island chain the direction will become more northerly, most likely sometime Tuesday.
East facing shores will have small, choppy surf through Friday, then slowly trend down through the weekend. Rough surf will return along east shores early next week due to the combination of north-northwest swell wrap and increasing northeasterly wind swell. Surf along south facing shores will remain small into early next week. A small south swell is possible towards the middle of next week.