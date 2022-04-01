Aloha Friday Weather: Sunny and breezy with trade wind showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 knots, and seas up to 12
feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening through Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Sunny and breezy aloha Friday with scattered windward & mauka showers, isolated showers leeward. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast Winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows 66 to 71. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Trade winds will continue to increase and become gusty through the weekend.
Showers will favor windward slopes and, aside from afternoon showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas should see little rainfall.
Looking ahead, increasing moisture could enhance shower coverage early next week as another disturbance moves into the area.
A long-period northwest swell will spread down the island chain through this evening. Surf produced by this swell will likely peak later tonight and early Saturday, with surf likely reaching the High Surf Advisory criteria along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. This swell will gradually lower from late Saturday night through early next week. The strengthening trade winds will cause surf to become elevated and rough along east facing shores this weekend. By early next week, the weakening trade winds will cause the surf to gradually lower along east facing shores. Background south swell energy will maintain small. near seasonal surf heights along most south facing shores.