Aloha Friday Weather: Sunny and breezy, box jelly fish possible

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny and breezy with scattered windward and mauka showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Lows 69 to 74. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Trade winds will gradually strengthen through today and increased stability will prevail through the weekend, focusing modest rainfall over windward areas as well as across the Kona slopes of the Big Island each afternoon. Trade winds may ease early next week as another disturbance potentially brings an increase in shower activity.
Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until 6 pm Sunday
A new long period south swell will begin to fill in late this afternoon and tonight, and is expected to be a rather long lived event. This swell is forecast to peak Sunday through Monday, with surf heights near or just below advisory levels, then gradually lower through the middle of next week. Only small surf is expected along south facing shores late next week. Short period choppy surf will hold steady through the weekend along east facing shores, then lower slightly early next week as the trades weaken. Surf along north facing shores will remain just above summertime flat levels through the weekend. A new long period northwest swell is forecast to move through during the first half of next week giving north shore surf a boost.