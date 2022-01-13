 Skip to main content

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 feet due to a northwest swell.

* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Aloha Friday Weather: Sun, light winds & big surf

  • Updated
  • 0

Light winds and low rain chances

HONOLULU (KITV4) -Light winds continue to end the week.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies with low rain chances. A few isolated windward showers. Lows in the middle 60s.

Aloha Friday, a sunny morning with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. A few isolated windward showers possible in the morning with a isolated afternoon shower possible in mauka spots in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds to 15 mph.

Light winds will hold in place through early next week. A few showers are expected to develop over the island interiors each afternoon, and mainly dry conditions prevailing aside from a few windward showers each night.

High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores of Kaua'i County, O'ahu, Moloka'i, and north facing shores of Maui has been extended until 6 pm Friday.

Another advisory level swell moves in late Saturday into Sunday.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

