Aloha Friday Weather: Sun, light winds & big surf

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 feet due to a northwest swell.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -Light winds continue to end the week.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies with low rain chances. A few isolated windward showers. Lows in the middle 60s.
Aloha Friday, a sunny morning with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. A few isolated windward showers possible in the morning with a isolated afternoon shower possible in mauka spots in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds to 15 mph.
Light winds will hold in place through early next week. A few showers are expected to develop over the island interiors each afternoon, and mainly dry conditions prevailing aside from a few windward showers each night.
High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores of Kaua'i County, O'ahu, Moloka'i, and north facing shores of Maui has been extended until 6 pm Friday.
Another advisory level swell moves in late Saturday into Sunday.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.