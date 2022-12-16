Aloha Friday Weather: Showers, isolated thunderstorms, High Surf Warning

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Waters and channels surrounding Kauai and Oahu,
including Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A disturbance moving down the island chain from the northwest will continue to bring unsettled weather to the state into tomorrow.
Today, expect mostly cloudy skies with numerous showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80. Variable winds to 15 mph.
Tonight, cloudy conditions continue with scattered showers. Lows 61 to 66. Variable winds to 15 mph.
Showers, along with some thunderstorms, will spread over Maui and Hawai'i Island today, tapering off early Saturday morning.
Another round of unsettled weather and increasing winds, is expected Sunday through Tuesday, as a stronger front approaches the state.
High Surf Warning for north and west-facing shores from Kaua'i County to Maui
A small short period north-northeast (020 degree) swell will level off through the region this evening. A large northwest (320-330 degree) swell is due into the region late tonight building down the island chain tomorrow. Another much larger northwest (310-320 degree) swell will build into the region from Sunday night to Monday morning. This long period swell energy will likely produce surf heights well above warning levels for both north and west facing shores on Monday, and large mixed period swell from the nearby low will hold these surf heights above warning levels through Tuesday.
East shore surf will experience some wrapping north-northeast swell energy, maintaining moderate surf heights along east facing shores through the evening. A small pulse of south-southwest swell is holding through Friday, otherwise, no significant surf is due for east and south shores for the remainder of the week.