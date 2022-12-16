 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Waters and channels surrounding Kauai and Oahu,
including Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Aloha Friday Weather: Showers, isolated thunderstorms, High Surf Warning

Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A disturbance moving down the island chain from the northwest will continue to bring unsettled weather to the state into tomorrow.

Today, expect mostly cloudy skies with numerous showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80. Variable winds to 15 mph.

