Aloha Friday Weather: Rain for Maui and Hawaii Counties, High Surf Advisory

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Clouds and showers will persist over Maui and Hawai'i Counties with possible thunderstorms. Drier, cooler weather for O'ahu and Kaua'i. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 68 to 73. Breezy northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered tp isolated showers. Numerous showers over Maui and Hawai'i Counties with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 71. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Cool, dry and breezy northeast trade winds will continue over Kauai and O'ahu, as cloudy and locally wet conditions persist near a dissipating front over the Big Island and Maui County. A trough, remnants of the front, will linger over the island chain during the weekend and possibly Monday, bringing strong northeast trade winds to Kauai and Oahu. A disturbance aloft will increase the potential for locally heavy rainfall late Saturday and Sunday.
High Surf Advisory for north-facing shores of Kaua'i County, O'ahu Moloka'i and Maui.
As the current (310-320 degree) northwest swell fades, a series of moderate north swells will move through today into the first half of next week. These north swells will keep surf elevated, especially along north facing shores. A new long period moderate northwest swell (310 degree) is expected to boost surf heights back to High Surf Advisory levels along north and west facing shores Sunday into Monday. Surf along east facing shores should see wrap from the north to northwest swells through early next week. Elsewhere, small surf remains in the forecast for south facing shores into early next week.